Girl, 13, who consumed too many iron pills in bet, dies

Sources said the girl died of liver failure caused by excessive consumption of the supplement. One more girl is in critical condition, sources said.

Published: 10th March 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old girl, one among the four students of an Ooty school, died on Thursday after she consumed excessive iron and folic acid tablets on Monday. She was being shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Sources said the girl died of liver failure caused by excessive consumption of the supplement. One more girl is in critical condition, sources said. The Class VIII students of the Urdu middle school run by the Ooty municipality fell unconscious at school after consuming too many tablets in a bet.

“The condition of the students was normal when they were brought to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday night. They were monitored by a team of doctors. “As we found a girl had suffered severe liver damage and needed immediate liver transplant, we referred her to Chennai.

We were informed that her condition worsened when the ambulance in which she was being taken to Chennai neared Salem. She was taken to Salem GH and was declared dead on arrival,” CMCH dean Dr A Nirmala said. 

“The condition of two girls is stable, but one more girl has been diagnosed with liver damage,” the doctor said. P Balusamy, deputy director of health services, said the victim had consumed around 45 tablets. 

