New central univ campus to come up in Trichy: V-C

Published: 10th March 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

In view of popular demand, the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) in Tiruvarur district has decided to start four new postgraduate courses from the next academic year.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A satellite campus of the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, will soon come up in Tiruchy, its Vice Chancellor M Krishnan said here on Thursday. A land parcel of five acres has been earmarked in Suriyur for the same, which is expected to come up in a year’s time, he added. 

“The satellite campus would offer a five-year non-science course for 40 students per batch. It will comprise an office and a guest house. Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured us help in the process through the district administration,” the V-C said.  

Meanwhile, the V-C said the university convocation will be held on March 12 to distribute degree certificates to as many as 917 students, which includes 523 women students. As many as 39 students will be receiving gold medals, he said. 

