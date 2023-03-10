Home States Tamil Nadu

Startup develops chip for drug screening of cancer patients

Chennai-based startup ISMO Bio-Photonics has developed a palm-sized 3D-printed microfluidic chip to provide personalized drug screening for cancer patients.    

Published: 10th March 2023 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kidwai Memorial Hospital treats three lakh cancer patients every year | Nagaraja Gadekal

Representational image of cancer patients.

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based startup ISMO Bio-Photonics has developed a palm-sized 3D-printed microfluidic chip to provide personalized drug screening for cancer patients.    

The chip mimics the functions of an organ with a cell, and bioreactors. They have also developed an artificial intelligence-based model that can detect cancerous cells and find the efficiency of drugs.

"We can find the right drugs in two weeks, contrary to the trial-and-error method currently used to evaluate the effectiveness of drugs, which could take months and has a low success rate," Ikram Khan, founder and CEO of the startup told TNIE.

Ikram has successfully demonstrated the growth of the brain cell in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds patents for microfluidic chips and bioreactors. He claimed that this personalized testing would be cheaper when delivered at-scale.

The startup is in talks with Adyar Cancer Institute (WIA) and Apollo Hospitals, among others for collaboration.

"Our aim is to develop a more efficient and affordable platform to address the rising cancer cases burdening our health system," Ikram said.

He started ISMO Bio-Photonics along with Dr Shantanu Pradhan, Professor of Biotechnology at IIT-M. They plan to set up an at-scale lab with 200 devices for different parties at a cost of around `100 crore. They have to start clinic trials to get regulatory approval for the technology by 2025.

The chip can also be used to test and treat Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and brain modeling, among others.

Another important focus area of IIT-M incubated ISMO is organ-on-chip-based drug trials, which has the potential to cut down on drug development and testing time and reduce drug failure rates. This has gained significance as the US drug regulator plans to phase out drug trials on animals and push for advanced alternative methods.

"This would help pharmaceutical research in mass drug screening in situations like pandemic. During COVID-19 vaccine development the industry faced a huge shortage of certified lab animals," he said.  

"ISMO's technology can be more than 80% identical to human trials due to its high physiological relevance to human dynamic response, thereby increasing success rates," said Ikram.

While the organ-on-chip can mimic the function of a single organ, the human-on-chip technology could mimic the functions of multiple organs, model the immune system, which helps in drug trials.

The startup has so far raised grants from the IIT-M incubation cell, Startup India and plans to raise further from strategic investors and venture capital firms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISMO Bio-Photonics 3D-printed microfluidic chip drug screening cancer patients
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp