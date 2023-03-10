Top officials allay fears of migrant workers

Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi collector Dr K Senthil Raj also interacted with migrant workers employed at Udangudi super critical thermal power plant, and promised to address their grievances.

Top officials interacted with migrant labourers employed at various thermal power plants in the district to allay any fears created by the misinformation spread on social media.  

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Top officials interacted with migrant labourers employed at various thermal power plants and other companies in the district in order to allay any fears created by the misinformation spread on social media.  

Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan has launched a dedicated number 8249331660 for Hindi-speaking workers, to lodge any complaints and has appointed a police personnel fluent in Hindi language at the control room.

Thoothukudi collector Dr K Senthil Raj also interacted with migrant workers employed at Udangudi super critical thermal power plant, and promised to address their grievances. "The workers employed at these thermal power plants, airports and seaports in Thoothukudi, are largely those who have descended from other states. They are working for the development of our state government. They can contact the labour department officials to address any kind of grievances. The Tamil people are in cordial relations with the migrant citizens and we are doing our best to ensure your safety and security," the collector said.

Tirunelveli range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pravesh Kumar interacted with a migrant worker employed at the NTPL in the presence of Balaji Saravanan, DSP Sathiaraj, Thoothukudi South inspector Rajaram, Muthaiahpuram inspector Senthil Kumar, and other officials on Thursday.

DIG Pravesh Kumar, while interacting with over 250 migrant workers employed at NTPL, created awareness about the dedicated phone number and requested to lodge complaints with the police if any untoward or stereotyping incident happens.  

"The workers need not fear about the rumours being spread on social media as the incident seen in the videos did not happen in Tamil Nadu. The police are always ready to serve and ensure protection for the migrant workers, and need not fear to travel outside. When you lodge a complaint over the phone through the dedicated number, the police of the respective jurisdiction will reach your location," Pravesh told them in Hindi language.  

