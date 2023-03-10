Home States Tamil Nadu

Youngsters need to know the Tamil culture and heritage 

Madurai Kamaraj University

MADURAI:  Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman S Peter Alphonse in his special address said that youngsters need to know the Tamil culture and heritage for their development and the society, during the Tamil Nadu Government's 'Maperum Tamil Kanavu' event held at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Thursday.

District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar briefed the significance of the event in the presence of MKU vice-chancellor J Kumar.

Peter Alphonse spoke on the topic of 'Tamil Nadu - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow'. He said among living beings, only human beings have the skill of logical thinking. "There would be no development if we are unaware of the history of our own culture and heritage. Hence, it is important for the younger generations to learn our ancient Tamil society's culture and heritage. In this regard, 'Maperum Tamil Kanavu' is helpful to propagate ancient Tamil history," he said.

He further stated that at present, women are present in all fields, including education, employment and business. "When compared to earlier days, there is enough growth achieved through women empowerment. However, it is still the need of the hour to empower women further. Women have faced many atrocities in the past, including breast-tax and Sati, which were all eradicated from society with the help of various movements," he added.  

He further stated that various innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, are being introduced to the world and that we need to be prudent when it comes to adopting them.

