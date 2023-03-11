20-year-old Sri Lankan refugee attempts suicide at police station

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 20-year-old Sri Lankan refugee from the Thapathi rehabilitation centre allegedly attempted to take the extreme step at Ettayapuram police station on Friday during inquiries. Sources said the man, P Dhushanth, a painter by profession, was in love with a Class 11 girl and they eloped on March 4. Police filed a case upon complaint from the girl's parents, and subsequent probe revealed that the duo tied the knot at a temple in Palani.

Police brought Dhushanth and the girl back to Ettayapuram, and inquiries were being held in the presence of both their parents at the police station on Friday, when Dhushanth attempted suicide. Police rushed the 20-year-old to Ettayapuram government hospital, from where he was referred to Thoothukudi medical college hospital.

Those having suicidal thoughts shall call Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

