BJP working to win 25 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Nagercoil MLA 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu BJP is working with an ambition to win at least 25 seats during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, said Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi, who inaugurated the district's party office in Thoothukudi south on Friday. BJP district president Chitrangathan, state vice president Sasikala Pushpa and advocate Pal Kanagaraj were present. The party cadre are keenly working for the party's better poll performance, said Gandhi.



Refuting Chief Minister MK Stalin's allegations of BJP trying to bring down the DMK government by triggering communal riots, Gandhi said the party's functions are determined by the strength of the cadre. Meanwhile, a factional feud broke out at the new party office premises as the supporters of Sasikala Pushpa tore down the flex banner erected by district general secretary Sivamuruga Adityan alleging that the latter did not keep the pictures of the state vice president in his banner.

Upon information, the SIPCOT police headed by inspector Shanmugam investigated the incident by collecting the CCTV footage from the nearby shops. Enraged by this, the BJP cadre picked up a quarrel with the police.

