CM Stalin questions Governor Ravi over bills being held ‘hostage’ by Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday slammed Governor RN Ravi while addressing the platinum jubilee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here claiming Ravi was showing a lethargic attitude towards the bills passed by the state government.

Stalin recalled the close association of the Muslim League party and its leaders with the DMK and former CM M Karunanidhi. He said, “The governor refused to give his assent even for the bill to ban online gambling. Four months later he says that the state government has no right to pass such legislation.”

He further asked, “Is he the governor of a state that has no right to adopt even this simple legislation. He returned the bill seeking exemption for NEET to the state after putting it on hold for a long time. The bill related to universities vice chancellors is also pending. Is this ideal for governors?”.

Describing the difference between the ideologies of the right-wing and others, CM MK Stalin said, “The three ideologies that have the power to save India are social justice, brotherhood and Samadharma. But those who want to make India monogamous such as one religion, one language, one culture, one food, one election and one exam are against social justice, brother and samadharma.”

Further criticising the attitude of the BJP, he said, “They would pass the three agriculture laws against the farmers without wasting much time, they will destroy the medical dream of poor people by bringing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) , CAA against the minorities will be passed without much delay, they will impose Hindi and they will spread hatred against the people of other religions. But, if we adopt a legislation to prevent the loss of lives due to gambling and entrance exams, they create a stumbling block.”

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming 2024 parliament general elections, Stalin said, “The 2014 parliament elections will be an election that will put an end to all this, and unity (of the opposition parties) is fundamental to that victory. That’s what everyone, not just me constantly insists on (the unity of the opposition).”

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday slammed Governor RN Ravi while addressing the platinum jubilee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here claiming Ravi was showing a lethargic attitude towards the bills passed by the state government. Stalin recalled the close association of the Muslim League party and its leaders with the DMK and former CM M Karunanidhi. He said, “The governor refused to give his assent even for the bill to ban online gambling. Four months later he says that the state government has no right to pass such legislation.” He further asked, “Is he the governor of a state that has no right to adopt even this simple legislation. He returned the bill seeking exemption for NEET to the state after putting it on hold for a long time. The bill related to universities vice chancellors is also pending. Is this ideal for governors?”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Describing the difference between the ideologies of the right-wing and others, CM MK Stalin said, “The three ideologies that have the power to save India are social justice, brotherhood and Samadharma. But those who want to make India monogamous such as one religion, one language, one culture, one food, one election and one exam are against social justice, brother and samadharma.” Further criticising the attitude of the BJP, he said, “They would pass the three agriculture laws against the farmers without wasting much time, they will destroy the medical dream of poor people by bringing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) , CAA against the minorities will be passed without much delay, they will impose Hindi and they will spread hatred against the people of other religions. But, if we adopt a legislation to prevent the loss of lives due to gambling and entrance exams, they create a stumbling block.” Highlighting the significance of the upcoming 2024 parliament general elections, Stalin said, “The 2014 parliament elections will be an election that will put an end to all this, and unity (of the opposition parties) is fundamental to that victory. That’s what everyone, not just me constantly insists on (the unity of the opposition).”