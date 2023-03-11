Home States Tamil Nadu

CPCL to immediately decommission faulty pipeline

A few days after the leak was finally arrested, the pipeline oozed out a small quantity of entrapped oil on Friday, leading to a fresh round of anxiety among the local fishers.

Published: 11th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Gas pipeline

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya and Antony Fernando
Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM: The nine-km undersea pipeline of the Cauvery Basin Refinery belonging to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), which recently leaked hundreds of litres of crude oil, will be decommissioned. A formal announcement of the decision will be made on March 16 when the collector is scheduled to conduct a meeting with CPCL officials and members of the local fishing community.   

A few days after the leak was finally arrested, the pipeline oozed out a small quantity of entrapped oil on Friday, leading to a fresh round of anxiety among the local fishers. The fishers, who only resumed fishing on March 8, have been demanding that the pipeline be removed considering the potential threat to marine ecology and the fishing activity.  TNIE has reliably learnt that a decision was taken to decommission the pipeline with immediate effect, which means the pipeline will no longer be used for pumping crude oil.

‘Quantity of oil leaked into sea insignificant’

Asked how the ONGC crude oil extracted from Narimanam oil wells and stored in the Cauvery Basin Refinery tanks will be evacuated and taken to Manali refinery if the pipeline is decommissioned, a source said the combined storage capacity of the tanks was more than one million tonnes. “Other alternative arrangements will be made to transport that oil, when required. But, this pipeline will no longer be in use.”

On Friday, some oil diffusion was observed around the same area through which the pipeline passes around 3pm and the fisherfolk raised an alarm. Around the same time, some turbulent eruptive discharge near the pumping station sending liquid jets several feet high in the air, added to their fears. Revenue and police officials visited the area and sought an explanation from CPCL.

District Collector A Arun Thamburaj told TNIE that the situation is not alarming and is being managed. A CPCL source said: “For the past four days, we were carrying out controlled reverse flushing of residual oil in the pipeline into the tanks. During the process, some oozing out of entrapped oil was noticed from the portion that underwent repairs. We immediately stopped the flushing operation.

The quantity of oil leaked into the sea was insignificant.” CPCL sources rubbished some media reports showing the gushing of raw water as crude oil. “Venting of pumps with raw water was mistaken as crude oil by the local people and the same was reported by some media.” The CPCL pipeline leaked thrice before in the same area. The pipe leaked residual oil from the tank for the first time on March 2. It was fixed on March 4 but started leaking again.

The third leak was on March 5. The CPCL contained the spillage in bunds and began removing the spillage from the earlier leaks. The fisherfolk have been demanding the faulty line be removed as soon as possible. CPCL had earlier said it will remove the line after the industrial expansion in three years, which the fisherfolk said was too long. Fishers did not venture into the sea in protest from March 3 to March 7. The administration had asked the company to come up with a proposal by next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Basin Refinery CPCL crude oil faulty pipeline
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp