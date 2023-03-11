ICF bags award for energy conservation

By Express News Service

Union Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh, handed over the award to Debi Prasad Dash, principal chief electrical engineer, ICF at a function held recently in New Delhi, said a statement from the ICF on Friday.

CHENNAI: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has been recognised as the top performer among Indian Railway Production Units in PAT (Perform, Achieve and Trade) scheme for 2016-2010 and was awarded for energy saving and installation of green energy systems. RK Singh handing over the award for energy conservation to Debi Prasad Dash at a function in New Delhi | ExpressUnion Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh, handed over the award to Debi Prasad Dash, principal chief electrical engineer, ICF at a function held recently in New Delhi, said a statement from the ICF on Friday. ICF, Chennai, has achieved a net saving of 41% in specific energy consumption on the target set by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The reduction was achieved by using clean fuels and introducing a number of energy conservation measures.