ICF bags award for energy conservation

CHENNAI: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has been recognised as the top performer among Indian Railway Production Units in PAT (Perform, Achieve and Trade) scheme for 2016-2010 and was awarded for energy saving and installation of green energy systems.
Union Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh, handed over the award to Debi Prasad Dash, principal chief electrical engineer, ICF at a function held recently in New Delhi, said a statement from the ICF on Friday.
ICF, Chennai, has achieved a net saving of 41% in specific energy consumption on the target set by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The reduction was achieved by using clean fuels and introducing a number of energy conservation measures.