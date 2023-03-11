TNeGA, SBI ink deal, govt online payments set to get cheaper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency (TNeGA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India to make online payments cheaper for government services. The MoU was signed in the presence of information technology minister Mano Thangaraj on Friday. The aim is to create common payment aggregator (SBIepay) for e-governance applications of various departments.

There are multiple payment gateway solutions used for e-governance applications of various departments for payments. But SBI has agreed to render payment aggregator service and enable e-payments on ‘Pay as Per Use Model’ which is cheaper than other market options.

SBI doesn’t charge for transactions involving netbanking, UPI, and Rupay Card, and even for other services our charge is lower than the fee charged by other aggregators, SBI chief general manager R Radhakrishnan said.

The state government is planning to avail a comprehensive, fully automated end-to-end solution for all types of online payments across departments, and SBIePay has been identified by TNeGA as one-stop solution. The state is currently providing 235 e-payment services.

The minister also explained the importance of state family database project and how it helps improve governance by reducing expenditure.

