Home States Tamil Nadu

Wait and watch for OPS' next step, says MP Ravindhranath Kumar

"I am the only AIADMK MP elected under the 'Two Leaves' symbol. However, everyone knows what that symbol's condition is now," Kumar said.

Published: 11th March 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Sasikala with O Paneerselvam | PTI

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Theni MP and former chief minister O Paneerselvam's son P Ravindhranath Kumar said members of the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction believe they can get away with anything in the absence of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. "But, the party cadre are furious at them. Time will reveal all truths," he told mediapersons after attending a meeting chaired by Southern Railway authorities with the Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) representing constituencies within Madurai Division.

"I am the only AIADMK MP elected under the 'Two Leaves' symbol. However, everyone knows what that symbol's condition is now," Kumar said. Upon questions on the alleged rift developing between alliance partners AIADMK and BJP, he said party leaders would have to make decisions based on the opinion of the cadre. "I actually believe that the BJP leaders will take the right decisions on the matter. But, I can't say the same about the present AIADMK leadership," he added.

When asked about OPS' stand regarding the upcoming AIADMK general secretary election, the MP said the late leader Jayalalithaa had thrice made OPS the state's chief minister. "Everyone needs to wait and watch what his next move would be. The party cadre are all furious at the members of the EPS faction," Kumar further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Paneerselvam P Ravindhranath Kumar Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK BJP
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp