Wait and watch for OPS' next step, says MP Ravindhranath Kumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Theni MP and former chief minister O Paneerselvam's son P Ravindhranath Kumar said members of the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction believe they can get away with anything in the absence of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. "But, the party cadre are furious at them. Time will reveal all truths," he told mediapersons after attending a meeting chaired by Southern Railway authorities with the Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) representing constituencies within Madurai Division.



"I am the only AIADMK MP elected under the 'Two Leaves' symbol. However, everyone knows what that symbol's condition is now," Kumar said. Upon questions on the alleged rift developing between alliance partners AIADMK and BJP, he said party leaders would have to make decisions based on the opinion of the cadre. "I actually believe that the BJP leaders will take the right decisions on the matter. But, I can't say the same about the present AIADMK leadership," he added.



When asked about OPS' stand regarding the upcoming AIADMK general secretary election, the MP said the late leader Jayalalithaa had thrice made OPS the state's chief minister. "Everyone needs to wait and watch what his next move would be. The party cadre are all furious at the members of the EPS faction," Kumar further said.

