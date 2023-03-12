Home States Tamil Nadu

5,000 students make 5L seed balls

The students also planted 5,000 saplings on Queen Mary’s College campus in  the city on Saturday.

Published: 12th March 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 07:03 AM

Under the title, ‘Conserve Nature’, 5,000 students led by nodal officers of students in responsible police initiatives (SIRPI), which is a city police scheme, took part in the event.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 5,000 Class 8 government school students from across the city participated in preparing five lakh seed balls that will be used for plantation drives by the forest department. The students also planted 5,000 saplings on Queen Mary’s College campus in the city on Saturday.

The World Records Union along with the Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and the Tamilan book of records handed over a certificate for setting a record by making five lakhs seed balls and planting 5,000 saplings.

Under the title, ‘Conserve Nature’, 5,000 students led by nodal officers of students in responsible police initiatives (SIRPI), which is a city police scheme, took part in the event. The program was presided over by Meyyanathan Siva V, Minister of Environment and Pollution Control, and Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai. Police said the seed balls will be distributed across the state for planting.

