Electricity minister to inaugurate new GH bus stand in Kovai today

Sharmila has urged the people to help the civic body in keeping the facility clean by not throwing garbage on the premises.

Published: 12th March 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

As part of the project, the civic body has built the bus stop with a roundabout opposite the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The renovated GH bus stop, built by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) at a cost of Rs 3 crore, will be inaugurated by TN Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji on Sunday. The civic body has been carrying out numerous development works across the city under the Smart City Project works, including the beautification of the water bodies, setting up parks and building model roads.

As part of the project, the civic body has built the bus stop with a roundabout opposite the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The bus stop is the largest of its kind in the city, with a seating capacity of 80.
CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila along with other officials inspected the bus stop on Saturday and ordered the officials to expedite the works.

Speaking to TNIE, Sharmila said, “The officials have been told to set up a water kiosk and install information boards with details of the bus timings and routes at the facility. The bus stop is equipped with CCTV cameras, which shall be connected to the Integrated Command Control Centre in RS Puram to monitor the activities at the facility. Besides, a public restroom is getting ready at the cost of Rs 25 lakh and will be finished in a few days.”

Sharmila has urged the people to help the civic body in keeping the facility clean by not throwing garbage on the premises. She added that two security personnel and two sanitary workers will be deployed at the facility.

