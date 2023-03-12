Home States Tamil Nadu

Green ammonia factory to come up in Thoothukudi  

Stating that the budget session is just around the corner, Jeevan said the CM will include a variety of welfare schemes as anticipated by the general public.

Published: 12th March 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Workers assembly machinery parts at SMC China, a Japanese joint venture pneumatic engineering company factory in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A green ammonia factory will come up in Thoothukudi in order to provide employment for the educated youths, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan during a meeting held at Arignar Anna Mandapam in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The social welfare minister distributed marriage assistance worth Rs 44 lakh to at least 100 beneficiaries, tailoring machines worth Rs 7.5 lakh, bike and cell phones for persons with disabilities (PwDs), driving license for transgender persons under skill development programme, and awards for the six panchayat presidents who ensured zero child marriages in their villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said a green ammonia factory is likely to come up in Thoothukudi as a part of industrial development. A furniture park is already being established in Thoothukudi following the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

"The factory will ensure employment for educated youths once it starts operating. It will improve the revenue and financial condition of the public, both directly and indirectly, she said. Jeevan added that the chief minister has been devising schemes for the welfare of the poor and marginalised in society.

"CM has been implementing schemes promised in the poll manifesto besides those that were not announced before, as per the "Dravidian model" of governance that emphasises upon "everyone gets everything," she added.

Stating that the budget session is just around the corner, Jeevan said the CM will include a variety of welfare schemes as anticipated by the general public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
green ammonia factory Thoothukudi employment persons with disabilities MK Stalin Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp