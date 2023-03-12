Green ammonia factory to come up in Thoothukudi  

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A green ammonia factory will come up in Thoothukudi in order to provide employment for the educated youths, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan during a meeting held at Arignar Anna Mandapam in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The social welfare minister distributed marriage assistance worth Rs 44 lakh to at least 100 beneficiaries, tailoring machines worth Rs 7.5 lakh, bike and cell phones for persons with disabilities (PwDs), driving license for transgender persons under skill development programme, and awards for the six panchayat presidents who ensured zero child marriages in their villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said a green ammonia factory is likely to come up in Thoothukudi as a part of industrial development. A furniture park is already being established in Thoothukudi following the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

"The factory will ensure employment for educated youths once it starts operating. It will improve the revenue and financial condition of the public, both directly and indirectly, she said. Jeevan added that the chief minister has been devising schemes for the welfare of the poor and marginalised in society.

"CM has been implementing schemes promised in the poll manifesto besides those that were not announced before, as per the "Dravidian model" of governance that emphasises upon "everyone gets everything," she added.

Stating that the budget session is just around the corner, Jeevan said the CM will include a variety of welfare schemes as anticipated by the general public.

THOOTHUKUDI: A green ammonia factory will come up in Thoothukudi in order to provide employment for the educated youths, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan during a meeting held at Arignar Anna Mandapam in Thoothukudi on Saturday. The social welfare minister distributed marriage assistance worth Rs 44 lakh to at least 100 beneficiaries, tailoring machines worth Rs 7.5 lakh, bike and cell phones for persons with disabilities (PwDs), driving license for transgender persons under skill development programme, and awards for the six panchayat presidents who ensured zero child marriages in their villages. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said a green ammonia factory is likely to come up in Thoothukudi as a part of industrial development. A furniture park is already being established in Thoothukudi following the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The factory will ensure employment for educated youths once it starts operating. It will improve the revenue and financial condition of the public, both directly and indirectly, she said. Jeevan added that the chief minister has been devising schemes for the welfare of the poor and marginalised in society. "CM has been implementing schemes promised in the poll manifesto besides those that were not announced before, as per the "Dravidian model" of governance that emphasises upon "everyone gets everything," she added. Stating that the budget session is just around the corner, Jeevan said the CM will include a variety of welfare schemes as anticipated by the general public.