Pamban bridge construction to finish by June

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Southern railway has released an update on the ongoing works at Rameswaram railway station and stated that the Pamban bridge construction works will be completed before the end of June. Based on the release from southern railways, the department has taken up Rameswaram Station redevelopment in order to offer a world-class ambience, futuristic infra and airport-like facilities for passengers.

"The tender for the redevelopment work was awarded in September 2022. The works have now begun and are progressing at a steady pace. The redevelopment works of Rameswaram railway station was awarded as an EPC contract to M/s Sabari URC JV, Coimbatore at a cost of `90.20 crores to be completed within a time frame of 18 months. M/s TUV India Private Limited, Mumbai has been tasked with the work of Project Management Services (PMS) at a cost of `4.41 crore," read the release.



Two terminals have been proposed to be constructed, one at the East and one at the North side. The East Terminal Building has been proposed as a G+6 structure with world-class amenities. Segregation of departing and arrival passengers, adequate lifts and escalators have been planned for this building. The proposed North Terminal building houses a prepaid taxi counter, railway offices and helpline centres. There will also be surface parking planned with a separate driveway to it.



Official sources said after a series of meetings held with the stakeholders of the project, the redevelopment works are being carried out in a paced manner. "Works, including the construction of the project management site office, barricading, dismantling and shifting of various facilities, as part of the East Terminal Building, revamping of the existing waiting hall, and other works are currently in progress," the officials added.



When asked about the status of new Pamban bridge construction which was earlier scheduled to be completed by March month, B Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, southern railways told TNIE that the bridge work is being done in a paced manner and that the vertical lift girder to be launched shortly. He also said all the workers will be completed by the end of June this year.

