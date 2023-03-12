Pig menace raises a stink in Udangudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even though the Udangudi town panchayat has been taking measures to control the stray pig menace, activists claim the civic body has still not enforced a permanent solution. Repeated requests to the owners of pig farms located at Pudhumanai, Kalankudiyirupu and Sultanpuram, not to raise the animals in residential areas, have all gone in vain.



"The pig menace at Udangudi main bazaar and surrounding residential areas leads to health hazards and road accidents. Following repeated complaints, the civic body had ordered the pig rearers to grow them in enclosed spaces, but the issue still persists," said activist Mohaideen.



When Tamil Nadu Makkal Nalan Kakum Iyakkam district president S Murthy took the matter to Lok Adalat, the district court ordered the relocation of pigs. On February 20, the Udangudi town panchayat ordered the pig rearers to relocate the farm to the town outskirts citing the block health supervisor's report which stressed that the unhygienic conditions at pig farms could potentially spread contagious diseases and pollute the environment. "Upon failing to do so, actions will be initiated as per the rules of Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act," the order had said.



However, activist V Gunaselan said the pigs continue to enter coconut farms and damage crops in agricultural fields. "For namesake, the civic body takes some action whenever a complaint is lodged. But no measure has been taken to permanently solve this issue, which affects people from all walks of life," he added.

