Pig menace raises a stink in Udangudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Even though the Udangudi town panchayat has been taking measures to control the stray pig menace, activists claim the civic body has still not enforced a permanent solution. Repeated requests to the owners of pig farms located at Pudhumanai, Kalankudiyirupu and Sultanpuram, not to raise the animals in residential areas, have all gone in vain.
"The pig menace at Udangudi main bazaar and surrounding residential areas leads to health hazards and road accidents. Following repeated complaints, the civic body had ordered the pig rearers to grow them in enclosed spaces, but the issue still persists," said activist Mohaideen.
When Tamil Nadu Makkal Nalan Kakum Iyakkam district president S Murthy took the matter to Lok Adalat, the district court ordered the relocation of pigs. On February 20, the Udangudi town panchayat ordered the pig rearers to relocate the farm to the town outskirts citing the block health supervisor's report which stressed that the unhygienic conditions at pig farms could potentially spread contagious diseases and pollute the environment. "Upon failing to do so, actions will be initiated as per the rules of Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act," the order had said.
However, activist V Gunaselan said the pigs continue to enter coconut farms and damage crops in agricultural fields. "For namesake, the civic body takes some action whenever a complaint is lodged. But no measure has been taken to permanently solve this issue, which affects people from all walks of life," he added.
THOOTHUKUDI: Even though the Udangudi town panchayat has been taking measures to control the stray pig menace, activists claim the civic body has still not enforced a permanent solution. Repeated requests to the owners of pig farms located at Pudhumanai, Kalankudiyirupu and Sultanpuram, not to raise the animals in residential areas, have all gone in vain.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'My son is 18 years': Udayanidhi Stalin on son's photos with girlfriend
Siblings aged 5 & 7 die in a span of two days in Delhi; police claim death caused by stray dogs
Thai food in India: It's just 'sawadee kha' time
28-year-old South African rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing on stage
An 'Opposition-less' govt in Nagaland will be a mockery of democracy: Analysts
Shades of Sachin Tendulkar's epic 241 at Sydney in Virat Kohli's century