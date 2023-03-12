Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven-member Tamil Nadu panel to check all captive elephants

Chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy has formed the committee based on a direction of the Madras High Court.

Published: 12th March 2023 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Herd of elephants image used for representational purpose. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Express)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state forest department has constituted a seven-member committee to inspect all captive elephants in the custody of temples and private individuals across Tamil Nadu. The committee headed by the additional principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) will include a joint commissioner rank officer of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, a veterinarian, state board for wildlife member Antony Clement Rubin, and two animal welfare experts.

Chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy has formed the committee based on a direction of the Madras High Court. Justice GR Swaminathan, who was moved by the plight of elephant Lalitha allegedly abused by her owner for financial gains despite her age and poor health, had directed the secretary of the forest department to inspect all captive elephants. Lalitha does not have a valid ownership certificate. Earlier this year, its owner Sheik Mohamed transported the elephant illegally on a lorry to a temple in Virudhunagar without any transit permit.

While unloading the elephant, it collapsed near the temple. As per the confession of the owner, the elephant has earlier collapsed on December 9, 2022, in Rajapalayam. Justice Swaminathan personally visited Lalitha on February 26 and found multiple wounds on the body. There are 50-odd captive elephants in temples and private custody in the state and the condition of most of them is bad. Last year, another committee inspected 12 of these elephants and found at least 10 violations of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant Management Rules, 2011, including lack of proper flooring, roofing of shelters, keeping elephants tied for a long time, marching them on tar roads, making them bless devotees, and using them at crowded events.  

“Time has now come to take a call if elephants in captivity should be shifted to government rehabilitation camps. The secretary to the government, HR&CE department, shall issue a direction to all the temples in Tamil Nadu not to acquire elephants anymore,” Justice Swaminathan said in his order dated February 27.
In September 2021, the first bench of the HC passed orders saying there should be no more acquisition of elephants by private individuals or religious institutions. Justice Swaminathan said the first bench’s order must be strictly enforced.

Antony Clement Rubin, member, state board for wildlife, told TNIE, “The biggest problem is lack of social interaction. None of these elephants have any opportunity to socially interact with other elephants. They get to see another elephant only during rejuvenation camps. Our recommendation was to identify a common place where two or three temple elephants from the same district can be kept together.”  
A study conducted in 2011 revealed that 49% of temple elephants in Tamil Nadu exhibited stereotypic behaviour. Same is the case even now, say activists.

Prakash S of Elsa Foundation, author of the book “Living Conditions of Temple and Private Elephants” which played a role in some of the judgments of Madras HC, welcomed the announcement to appoint the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu forest department captive elephants
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp