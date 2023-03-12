Textile parks to have space for art forms

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin said textile parks will be established in the western region of the state soon, and both power looms and handlooms will have dedicated space to nurture their art forms.

He said this while addressing a function organised by Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore on Saturday to thank Stalin for increasing the free electricity from 750 units to 1,000 units for power loom units, and from 200 units to 300 units for handloom units.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “DMK is a party that is always ready to serve the weavers. DMK has been helping the weavers whenever it has come to power. The current government that is following the Dravidian ideology is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the weavers. In the initial days of DMK, the cadre carried clothes made by weavers on their shoulders to sell them on the streets. Back then, even the late CM Kalaingar Karunanidhi sold them on the streets of Chennai.”

“I’ve received all of your demands which will be addressed after fully analysing them. Also, I would like to make a new announcement for all weavers. Powerlooms and handlooms are the base for textiles. In view of this, textile park will be set up in the western region of Tamil Nadu very soon in which both looms will have a dedicated space.”

He further said Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state, which is industrially developed, providing livelihood for all. “But some are spreading rumours and lies, and are trying to tarnish the image of our regime. This thanking ceremony will motivate me and the government to work harder and implement more welfare schemes for the people,” he concluded.

Ministers Senthil Balaji, Vellakoil Saminathan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Gandhi, Muthuchami, Member of Parliament for Pollachi Shanmugha Sundaram, General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi Eashwaran, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and members of several handloom and power loom welfare associations and various other officials took part in the event.

‘ALWAYS HELPING WEAVERS’

Stalin said DMK has been helping the weavers whenever it has come to power. The current government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the weavers, he said

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin said textile parks will be established in the western region of the state soon, and both power looms and handlooms will have dedicated space to nurture their art forms. He said this while addressing a function organised by Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore on Saturday to thank Stalin for increasing the free electricity from 750 units to 1,000 units for power loom units, and from 200 units to 300 units for handloom units. Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “DMK is a party that is always ready to serve the weavers. DMK has been helping the weavers whenever it has come to power. The current government that is following the Dravidian ideology is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the weavers. In the initial days of DMK, the cadre carried clothes made by weavers on their shoulders to sell them on the streets. Back then, even the late CM Kalaingar Karunanidhi sold them on the streets of Chennai.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I’ve received all of your demands which will be addressed after fully analysing them. Also, I would like to make a new announcement for all weavers. Powerlooms and handlooms are the base for textiles. In view of this, textile park will be set up in the western region of Tamil Nadu very soon in which both looms will have a dedicated space.” He further said Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state, which is industrially developed, providing livelihood for all. “But some are spreading rumours and lies, and are trying to tarnish the image of our regime. This thanking ceremony will motivate me and the government to work harder and implement more welfare schemes for the people,” he concluded. Ministers Senthil Balaji, Vellakoil Saminathan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Gandhi, Muthuchami, Member of Parliament for Pollachi Shanmugha Sundaram, General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi Eashwaran, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and members of several handloom and power loom welfare associations and various other officials took part in the event. ‘ALWAYS HELPING WEAVERS’ Stalin said DMK has been helping the weavers whenever it has come to power. The current government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the weavers, he said