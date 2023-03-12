Home States Tamil Nadu

Textile parks to have space for art forms

CM says TN is a peaceful, industrially developed state but some trying to tarnish image by spreading rumours

Published: 12th March 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin at the function organised by Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations at Karumathampatti | Express

Stalin at the function organised by Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations at Karumathampatti | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin said textile parks will be established in the western region of the state soon, and both power looms and handlooms will have dedicated space to nurture their art forms.

He said this while addressing a function organised by Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Associations at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore on Saturday to thank Stalin for increasing the free electricity from 750 units to 1,000 units for power loom units, and from 200 units to 300 units for handloom units.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “DMK is a party that is always ready to serve the weavers. DMK has been helping the weavers whenever it has come to power. The current government that is following the Dravidian ideology is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the weavers. In the initial days of DMK, the cadre carried clothes made by weavers on their shoulders to sell them on the streets. Back then, even the late CM Kalaingar Karunanidhi sold them on the streets of Chennai.”

“I’ve received all of your demands which will be addressed after fully analysing them. Also, I would like to make a new announcement for all weavers. Powerlooms and handlooms are the base for textiles. In view of this, textile park will be set up in the western region of Tamil Nadu very soon in which both looms will have a dedicated space.”

He further said Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state, which is industrially developed,  providing livelihood for all. “But some are spreading rumours and lies, and are trying to tarnish the image of  our regime. This thanking ceremony will motivate me and the government to work harder and implement more welfare schemes for the people,” he concluded.

Ministers Senthil Balaji, Vellakoil Saminathan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Gandhi, Muthuchami, Member of Parliament for Pollachi Shanmugha Sundaram, General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi Eashwaran, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and members of several handloom and power loom welfare associations and various other officials took part in the event.

‘ALWAYS HELPING WEAVERS’

Stalin said DMK has been helping the weavers whenever it has come to power. The current government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of the weavers, he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin power looms
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp