‘We’ll win all 40 Lok Sabha seats, help allies unseat BJP across India’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Hinting at a larger role for the DMK in national politics in stitching up alliances to unseat the BJP-led NDA from power in the 2024 parliamentary election, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Saturday said the party is going to be fully involved in efforts to ensure the victory of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 2024 parliamentary election in Tamil Nadu and its allies across the country.

“The nation is ours; tomorrow is ours,” declared the CM at a meeting held at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore on Saturday. More than 4,000 people from various political parties, including AIADMK and DMDK, joined DMK at the event.

Pointing to the alliance’s victory in the Erode East bypoll, Stalin said it was because of people’s faith in the DMK government. “For projects to continue, for changes to blossom, and for the government to move forward, the 2024 Lok Sabha election must be won. Attempts are being made to topple our government by raking up caste and religious issues. Without worrying about all that we should work to win 40 out of 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 election.”

“While forming the DMK, Anna (former CM CN Annadurai) said the party was started not to rule the people but for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Some parties even before they appear on the scene claim they will form the next government. But we can see them now wandering like orphans. But DMK started in 1949 and contested elections only in 1957. Anna, who was voted to power in 1967, implemented various welfare schemes. The resolutions brought by him in the assembly are the reason for us to live with dignity in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Referring to the two occasions of dismissal of the DMK government, during the Emergency in 1976 and then in 1991, Stalin said “Even in crisis, our leader Karunanidhi who ruled the state for five times stood only for democracy and was not worried about saving his regime,”

“No party in this country has won and lost regimes like DMK. It is a movement that does not get bogged down by successes and failures. The government formed under my leadership for the sixth time with the love and support of the people will fulfill all the promises made in the election manifesto. We will also implement schemes that we had not promised,” Stalin said. Speaking at the event, minister V Senthil Balaji said the CM, who has been guiding the nation now, will become the PM and rule the nation soon.

COIMBATORE: Hinting at a larger role for the DMK in national politics in stitching up alliances to unseat the BJP-led NDA from power in the 2024 parliamentary election, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Saturday said the party is going to be fully involved in efforts to ensure the victory of Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 2024 parliamentary election in Tamil Nadu and its allies across the country. “The nation is ours; tomorrow is ours,” declared the CM at a meeting held at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore on Saturday. More than 4,000 people from various political parties, including AIADMK and DMDK, joined DMK at the event. Pointing to the alliance’s victory in the Erode East bypoll, Stalin said it was because of people’s faith in the DMK government. “For projects to continue, for changes to blossom, and for the government to move forward, the 2024 Lok Sabha election must be won. Attempts are being made to topple our government by raking up caste and religious issues. Without worrying about all that we should work to win 40 out of 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 election.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “While forming the DMK, Anna (former CM CN Annadurai) said the party was started not to rule the people but for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Some parties even before they appear on the scene claim they will form the next government. But we can see them now wandering like orphans. But DMK started in 1949 and contested elections only in 1957. Anna, who was voted to power in 1967, implemented various welfare schemes. The resolutions brought by him in the assembly are the reason for us to live with dignity in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said. Referring to the two occasions of dismissal of the DMK government, during the Emergency in 1976 and then in 1991, Stalin said “Even in crisis, our leader Karunanidhi who ruled the state for five times stood only for democracy and was not worried about saving his regime,” “No party in this country has won and lost regimes like DMK. It is a movement that does not get bogged down by successes and failures. The government formed under my leadership for the sixth time with the love and support of the people will fulfill all the promises made in the election manifesto. We will also implement schemes that we had not promised,” Stalin said. Speaking at the event, minister V Senthil Balaji said the CM, who has been guiding the nation now, will become the PM and rule the nation soon.