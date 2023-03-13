Home States Tamil Nadu

All Kovai stations to have cops to track social media

Sources said that in recent cases booked against the rowdies and ganja peddlers, police noticed most of the anti-social activities have become dependent on social media platforms.

Published: 13th March 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police stations in Coimbatore city have been instructed to appoint an officer to monitor the social media accounts to track anti-social activities of rowdies in their respective jurisdiction. Sources said that in recent cases booked against the rowdies and ganja peddlers, police noticed most of the anti-social activities have become dependent on social media platforms.

“Nowadays, anti-social elements don’t communicate on mobile phones and don’t meet in person. Instead, they use social media platforms, especially WhatsApp and Instagram, to exchange information as it protects them from police surveillance.

Moreover, technical facilities such as personal accounts, voice call and video call options are in their favour. The police also need knowledge of these technologies and they should use it to track the miscreants,” said a senior police officer. Recently, police identified that rowdy gangs involved in ganja sale were active on Instagram.

“They run the contraband sale as a network and most of them are college students. It was revealed that there was an exchange of information related to the sale of ganja, some people even posted videos with weapons and engaged in gang wars through social media,” the officer said. “They have been doing this for years on social media platforms, but it came to the attention of the police only a few months ago.

Following this, the social media pages of the suspects are being actively monitored and cases are being registered. However, it is necessary to monitor social media platforms in all police stations, considering it as a source of information,” he said. According to the instructions, at least one officer from each station should follow the social media accounts of the suspects to monitor them.

“There are 15 police stations in the city that fall under two divisions. Two dedicated social media teams have been already working to monitor the accounts and the cyber crime police are handling the investigations. Besides, we are concentrating on monitoring the social media platforms from station level. It has been orally instructed to monitor the social media and subsequently, we are planning to train all personnel for handling the platforms,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore city social media anti-social activities
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp