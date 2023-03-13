Home States Tamil Nadu

Arts colleges to offer medical coding, 16 other upskilling courses 

A higher education department official said corporate firms will also be roped in for offering campus placements.

Published: 13th March 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Final-year students of Maharani’s College attend a class on Tuesday after authorities ordered for reopening of degree colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Image for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its bid to upskill students and enhance their employment prospects, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) under Naan Mudhalvan scheme will offer 17 courses, including those on medical coding and Android apps development, in arts and science colleges across the state from this month. Even as some colleges have already rolled out the courses targeted at undergraduate (UG) students, TNSDC has tied up with various companies to impart them. 

With English language communication assessment and certification from Cambridge, IBM career education, digital marketing, digital banking, logistics, audit essentials and Tally also figuring among the courses, they will be offered to students in the second, fourth and sixth semesters. Companies like Google, IBM, Salesforce, Edunet, Udemy and Izapy will train the students.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the skill-based courses, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) in February already completed faculty development programmes in order to train the teachers.
Further, to keep a tab on the progress of courses, DCE has selected a faculty member in each college who will act as a single point of contact and update the directorate on a regular basis, a DCE official said.
Courses like those on English proficiency by Cambridge English, and Microsoft Office fundamentals provided by Digital Skills will be mandatory for second-semester students. 

Students of Computer Science, IT and BCA will need to undergo training in machine learning, software testing, web development and the like while those like medical coding by TN apex health are meant for students pursuing B Sc in Botany and biotechnology programmes. A higher education department official said corporate firms will also be roped in for offering campus placements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSDC Naan Mudhalvan scheme
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp