Arts colleges to offer medical coding, 16 other upskilling courses 

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its bid to upskill students and enhance their employment prospects, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) under Naan Mudhalvan scheme will offer 17 courses, including those on medical coding and Android apps development, in arts and science colleges across the state from this month. Even as some colleges have already rolled out the courses targeted at undergraduate (UG) students, TNSDC has tied up with various companies to impart them.

With English language communication assessment and certification from Cambridge, IBM career education, digital marketing, digital banking, logistics, audit essentials and Tally also figuring among the courses, they will be offered to students in the second, fourth and sixth semesters. Companies like Google, IBM, Salesforce, Edunet, Udemy and Izapy will train the students.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the skill-based courses, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) in February already completed faculty development programmes in order to train the teachers.

Further, to keep a tab on the progress of courses, DCE has selected a faculty member in each college who will act as a single point of contact and update the directorate on a regular basis, a DCE official said.

Courses like those on English proficiency by Cambridge English, and Microsoft Office fundamentals provided by Digital Skills will be mandatory for second-semester students.

Students of Computer Science, IT and BCA will need to undergo training in machine learning, software testing, web development and the like while those like medical coding by TN apex health are meant for students pursuing B Sc in Botany and biotechnology programmes. A higher education department official said corporate firms will also be roped in for offering campus placements.

