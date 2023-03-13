Bihar man arrested for spreading fake videos online

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur cyber crime police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers. According to the police, a cyber crime wing has been formed to prevent and monitor the spread of fake videos and rumours on social media about attacks on migrant workers.
Police found that Prashant Kumar, a native of Bihar, has been posting videos with false information on Facebook for the past several days. Following this, a case was registered by the cyber crime police on March 8.
A team led by inspector V Jaganathan traced Prashant Kumar to Latehar district in Jharkhand. They arrested him and produced him before the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate in Latehar on March 11.
After getting a transit warrant, he was brought to Tiruppur and again produced before Judicial Magistrate Court- 3, Tiruppur city. He was sent to Judicial custody on Sunday, said police.
Cyber surveillance
