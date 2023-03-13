Home States Tamil Nadu

CCMC collected 42 per cent property tax arrears in one year, says official

CCMC is the second largest corporation in the state after the Greater Chennai Corporation and generates the second-highest revenue after Chennai through taxes.

Published: 13th March 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan, Home tax , property tax , Loan

Representational image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has so far managed to collect about 72.39% of the total demand of property tax revenue, including 42% of the long pending arrear dues of property tax from the tax defaulters across the city in the current financial year (2022-23).

CCMC is the second largest corporation in the state after the Greater Chennai Corporation and generates the second-highest revenue after Chennai through taxes. In this situation, according to sources, the CCMC was reeling under a severe financial crisis for several months due to a lack of revenue as the tax collection and new tax assessments were put on hold due to the revision in property tax across the state this financial year (FY).

The tax collection which was put on hold for about three months due to the tax revision, began on July 1 and the CCMC’s financial position started recovering as it started collecting taxes. There are a total of 5,50,258 property tax and 3,12,040 water tax assessments in the CCMC. With just a few days left before the end of the current fiscal year, the civic body has fixed a target of 95% of the total property tax revenue collection.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmil told TNIE that they have managed to collect an overall tax revenue of about 72.39% in property tax, including the arrears. “Out of the total demand of Rs 460 crore, we have collected Rs 333 crore, including the long-pending arrears of 42%.

When compared to the last FY, the arrear tax collection has improved. While we could only collect 39% of the arrears, which was about Rs 35 crore in the last FY, we have so far collected around Rs 43 crore, which is about 42%, in the current FY. With a few more days left before the end of March 31, we are planning to collect around 50% of the pending dues,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC Greater Chennai Corporation property tax
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp