Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre’s plan to merge 1098 with 112 puts Childline staff’s job on the line       

Workers also worry that reporting of child-related issues would take a hit after integration 

Published: 13th March 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Childline 1098 is run with help from more than 75 NGOs in all other districts in the state.

Childline 1098 is run with help from more than 75 NGOs in all other districts in the state.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Kala (47) of Ramanathapuram, who has been with Childline 1098 as a counsellor since the dedicated helpline for children was extended to the district in 2012, says she earns a monthly salary of Rs 8,000. The satisfaction of helping children in distress kept her going, she says. The Union government last year announced that Childline 1098 will be integrated with national emergency number 112 has, however, now left her worrying about her future as there is little clarity on what will happen after the merger is completed. 

“It will be difficult for me to find work at this age,” Kala says. Kala is not alone as the 550-odd workers associated with the 75 NGOs running Childline across the state have their future hanging in the balance. They also worry that reporting of child issues would take a hit from the integration. 

While mentioning that her team members work 24x7, Kala points out that they handle a range of child-related issues from child marriage to trafficking. “We have also helped children from disadvantaged backgrounds get scholarships. Working for the past several years, we have built trust among the community that they can call 1098 for any child-related issues. We get around  80 cases in the district every month for which intervention is required. We are also worried that reporting of such issues, which has increased from years of good work, will be affected,” she says. 

Save for three newly-formed districts, Childline 1098 is run with help from more than 75 NGOs in all other districts in the state. While the helpline was run with UNICEF’s help in the newly-formed districts till last year, the calls are now being forwarded to the District Child Protection Unit. Childline teams are also present in 14 major railway stations and at Salem bus terminus to prevent child trafficking in the state. 

“Childline receives nearly three lakh calls every year in the state, of which around 30,000 calls require intervention. Many calls are also silent calls from children, who would want to report an incident. Social workers speak to the children, win their trust and ensure they get the required help. Childline workers also don’t reveal their sources. This is how trust was built,” said an activist working with Childline in the state. 

A worker said, “Police officers are hesitant to file FIRs even in POCSO [Act] cases. We have to fight to ensure it is filed. There has been several cases where we were added as witnesses and we followed them throughout court proceedings. We are worried whether government employees will work with the same commitment.”

Further, activists stressed that Childline staff have expertise on the field and pitched for its utilisation in the new set-up as well. “Though they are working for children’s cause, the workers can’t perform well when their livelihood is at stake,” said another activist.

When contacted, a top official in the Department of Social Defence, the nodal agency for Childline in the state, said that several state governments, including Tamil Nadu, are discussing further procedures with the Union government following the latter’s direction to integrate the helpline numbers. A decision will be taken soon, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHILDLINE 1098
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp