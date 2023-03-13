Home States Tamil Nadu

Guard underwent operation for seizure, say officials; colleagues say he fell

A 28-year-old anti-poaching guard from Hasanur forest range under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) underwent a head surgery on Saturday.

Published: 13th March 2023

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 28-year-old anti-poaching guard from Hasanur forest range under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) underwent a head surgery on Saturday. While some forest department officials said that he underwent the surgery due to a seizure attack, others alleged that the guard slipped from a cliff and fell down.

According to the sources, Anand works as an anti-poaching guard in Hasanur forest range. A fire broke out in the Mavallam area in Hasanur on March 9 and the forest staff, including Anand, put out the fire.

“On Friday, Anand and other anti-poaching guards inspected the fire site, during which he slipped and fell while climbing a rock. He was rescued by locals. However, on Friday evening, he fell ill and was admitted to IRT Medical College Hospital in Perundurai for treatment.

Later he was transferred to a private hospital in Erode and underwent head surgery at the hospital on Saturday. He is currently in the ICU,” sources said. But, forest officials have clarified that Anand did not have any injuries on his body. They also said that the reason for the operation was a seizure attack.

STR Deputy Director Devendra Kumar Meena said, “According to the information given to us by the doctors, Anand had no injuries. He was suffering from a seizure attack.” Forest Ranger S Sivakumar said, “On Friday, he suffered a seizure attack while patrolling. Bystanders rescued him. He then went home to rest and felt ill again that evening. After that, he was taken to the hospital. He has undergone surgery as per doctors’ recommendation.”

