‘Happiness Curriculum’ to help students live a purposeful life, says Atishi

A senior official of the department said that for a teacher, it is necessary to have good character along with knowledge because children see their teachers as their role models.

Education Minister Atishi said that through this initiative, people will learn to serve humanity in the truest sense.

CHENNAI: The Delhi government on Sunday launched a 36-episode video series on the government’s Happiness Curriculum and said it will enable educators across the world to help their students learn to live a happy and purposeful life.

“This series will help people understand the purpose of life and the role education in achieving it. This 36-episode series started is an initiative to share the purpose of life and the role of education in achieving that purpose with the whole world,” the government said. Education Minister Atishi said that through this initiative, people will learn to serve humanity in the truest sense.

She said, “It is a commendable step taken by the team to make this philosophy easily accessible to people living around the world. The video series is available with subtitles which will help the Delhi government spread the philosophy of the Happiness Curriculum to a larger public. This is a very significant initiative through which we can bring positive changes in our lives.”

A senior official of the department said that for a teacher, it is necessary to have good character along with knowledge because children see their teachers as their role models. It is very important to build the character and personality of the teacher. For this, the Happiness Curriculum has played a very important role in the character-building and professional development of Delhi government school teachers.

The department will also share this video series with top universities and institutions across the world and incorporate their suggestions, the minister said.

