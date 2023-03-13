Home States Tamil Nadu

Seeman booked under additional section for hate speech against migrant workers

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: The district police, who have already registered a case against NTK chief coordinator Seeman under SC/ST Act, have now invoked additional sections against him for his hate speech against migrant workers during the Erode East by-election campaign. Seeman was already booked for defaming the Arunthathiyar community during the campaign.

“The recent fake videos shared on social media caused tension among the lakhs of migrant workers from North Indian states who are working in Tamil Nadu. It even created trouble between Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Although the issue has been mitigated by the prompt action taken by the state government as well as the police, a video of Seeman speaking out against migrant workers during the bypoll campaign was shared on social media and police were urged to take action against him,” police officials said.

“The videos were analysed and found to be spoken by Seeman during the election campaign held at Thiru Nagar Colony on February 13. Karungalpalayam police have already registered a case against Seeman for defaming the Arunthathiyar community in the same campaign,” they added. Earlier, poll strategist Prashant Kishor had also shared the video of Seeman’s speech on social media and demanded action against him.

