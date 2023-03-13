Home States Tamil Nadu

We have dignified life due to Ambedkar

Published: 13th March 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

A statue of B R Ambedkar

Representational Image: A statue of B R Ambedkar (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan inaugurated 'Dr Ambedkar Study circle' at Nagamalai Pudukottai area on Sunday and spoke on the significance of Ambedkar's contributions to the nation.
 
While addressing the gathering, Thirumavalavan said the citizens of India are able to lead a dignified life due to the efforts and thoughts of Dr Ambedkar and Thanthai Periyar. "But now, the RSS is trying to go against the ideologies of these leaders and attempting to create divisions among the people by citing the 'Sanathana' ideologies, using which they have been leading luxury lives without any hard work," he said.  

He further alleged that the 'Sanathana' ideology has affected other communities and kept women in a vulnerable position. "Reading Dr Ambedkar and books on Communism will help the readers understand the present situation better, overcome and fight for their rights," he said.

Thirumavalavan also briefed about Savitribai Phule who was the first teacher and a reformer who helped set up the first school for girls in India. "Earlier, education was reserved only for Brahmins. Savitrtibai's and her husband, Jyotirao Phule, faced struggles and challenges for imparting education to all communities," he said.    

The members of the VCK are planning to start a Periyar, Ambedkar Study circle in 6,000 villages in the state to make children study the ideologies of these leaders from Class 9 onwards, he added.

