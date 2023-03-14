Amma Youth Sports Scheme not implemented properly, allege youngsters

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Amma Youth Sports Scheme (AYSS), introduced in 2020 to identify young talent from rural areas and provide appropriate training, has not been implemented properly in Perambalur, youths from the area have alleged. The AYSS was launched in 121 panchayats in the district at a cost of Rs 47,000 for each panchayat.

The panchayats were also allocated grounds for sports like kabaddi, volleyball and cricket. But youths in the district allege neither the grounds nor the sporting equipment were provided for, and that in several panchayats including Perali, Varagur, Adaikkampatti, Nochiyam and Keela Perambalur, all that exists of the scheme are the boards with the name on them.

Under the scheme, five Amma parks and gyms were also set up in the district at Min Nagar, Sathanur, Veppur, Chettikulam and Eraiyur, all of which have fallen defunct due to poor maintenance. While complaints were raised with the collectorate and rural development department several times, no attention was paid to their complaints.

Speaking to TNIE, C Ashok Kumar from Varagur said, "Till last year there was only the board with the name 'Amma Youth Sports Scheme' in our panchayat. This year, that board has also gone missing. This project was brought up just for 'eye wash' and disappeared.

Without a proper playground, youths in the district are forced to go to encroach upon poramboke lands." Another youth Sekar (name changed) from Sathanur said, "The gym was built for fitness. With this, youngsters were benefiting in this area. But over time the gym went out of action and the equipment has become dysfunctional due to poor maintenance.

The situation is no different with gyms built in other areas. They should be renovated and maintained for the benefit of the youth." When TNIE contacted, an official from the rural development department said, "Apart from Eraiyur, other gyms are functioning. Regarding the Amma Youth Sports Scheme, I will check and take steps on this."

