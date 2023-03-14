Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore reports 10 new Covid-19 cases in one day

Health department officials have urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols and take necessary preventive measures, including wearing masks and washing hands regularly. 

For representational purposes (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Around 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Coimbatore in a day on Sunday taking the total number of active cases in the district to 58, the highest in the state. Along with Covid-19, cases of viral fever have also spiked across the state. In Coimbatore, a 6-year-old girl from Kavundampalayam died due to viral fever on Sunday.

Health department officials have urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols and take necessary preventive measures, including wearing masks and washing hands regularly. Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) dean Dr A Nirmala told TNIE, “Around 40 fever cases were reported in the OP ward on Sunday, which is normal. People must follow Covid-19 protocols for viral fever as well.”

Speaking to TNIE, deputy director of health services Dr P Aruna said Coimbatore has ILI cases and no H3N2 cases have been reported so far.

“While people who are down with mild fever and sore throat are categorised in A and children and pregnant women with moderate fever and other illnesses are categorised in B, individuals who are suffering from severe sickness, coupled with breathlessness and cyanosis are categorised in C. And samples from only Category C are sent to labs for testing for the H3N2 influenza. Everyone must wear a face mask and abide by the necessary protocols,” she added.

