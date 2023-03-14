Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Goondas Act if electric fence is set up’

Published: 14th March 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Electric fence, hazard

Representational image

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Collector K Santhi and District Forest officer KV Appala Naidu warned farmers who attempt to set up electric fencing that they would be detained under Goondas Act.

In a press statement, Appala said, Last week K Murugesan, a native of Kaaligoundankottai, had set up an electric fence near his farmland. Three adult elephants, including two female and one male elephant, died by electrocution from this trap. Following this, K Murugesan was arrested under the Wildlife Protection act 1972 and was remanded.

Following this, a committee was formed consisting of officials from Forest, Revenue and TANGEDCO departments. During the meeting on Monday, collector K Santhi instructed that a team of officers from each department would be inspecting the farmlands close to the forest area.

Any farmers found setting up illegal electric fencing will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act and will be sentenced to 7 years in jail. Further, the collector warned Goondas Act will be invoked against farmers setting up electric fences.

