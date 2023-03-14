‘Tiruchy man died of Covid-19, not H3N2’

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dismissing rumours of influenza H3N2 virus having claimed the life of a 27-year-old man here recently, City Health officer (CHO) Dr T Manivannan said that the youth passed away due to Covid-19.

On the youth’s death at a private hospital in Tiruchy on March 11, Dr Manivannan told TNIE that “the patient was admitted within two hours of his arrival in Tiruchy from Goa. By the time he was admitted, he faced shortness of breath and his oxygen saturation level was below 70.

As the patient admitted himself four days after he suffered fever he allowed the illness to develop further, due to which he died despite treatment.” “Six of his family members were tested and none of them was found to be Covid positive. All of them remain healthy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said the youth tested positive for Covid-19 and H1N1 virus. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on Sunday, the man tested positive for Covid-19 and H1N1 on March 10.

He was admitted on the same day at 3.05 pm with complaints of difficulty in breathing, vomiting and giddiness since one week. He died on March 11 at 6.49 am due to Covid-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure, it stated.

(With inputs from Chennai)

TIRUCHY: Dismissing rumours of influenza H3N2 virus having claimed the life of a 27-year-old man here recently, City Health officer (CHO) Dr T Manivannan said that the youth passed away due to Covid-19. On the youth’s death at a private hospital in Tiruchy on March 11, Dr Manivannan told TNIE that “the patient was admitted within two hours of his arrival in Tiruchy from Goa. By the time he was admitted, he faced shortness of breath and his oxygen saturation level was below 70. As the patient admitted himself four days after he suffered fever he allowed the illness to develop further, due to which he died despite treatment.” “Six of his family members were tested and none of them was found to be Covid positive. All of them remain healthy,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said the youth tested positive for Covid-19 and H1N1 virus. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on Sunday, the man tested positive for Covid-19 and H1N1 on March 10. He was admitted on the same day at 3.05 pm with complaints of difficulty in breathing, vomiting and giddiness since one week. He died on March 11 at 6.49 am due to Covid-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure, it stated. (With inputs from Chennai)