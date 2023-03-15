Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Anitha auditorium proof of DMK’s commitment to abolishing NEET’  

Speaking to TNIE, Anitha’s father T Shanmugam said, “We are happy that the medical college’s auditorium has been named after Anitha.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurating the auditorium in Ariyalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The Anitha memorial auditorium at Ariyalur Medical College Hospital, which was inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday, will serve as a venue for hosting workshops and training medical students and staff, sources said.

Named after Ariyalur-native S Anitha, who in 2017 died by suicide after she failed to clear the NEET despite scoring 1,176 on 1,200 in Class 12 boards, the 850-seater auditorium was built at a cost of Rs 22 crore. As Udhayanidhi on Tuesday launched health services at the medical college hospital, which came up after Anitha’s death, Chief Minister MK Stalin via videoconferencing from Chennai announced that the auditorium on campus will be named after the late medical aspirant.

Speaking to TNIE, Anitha’s father T Shanmugam said, “We are happy that the medical college’s auditorium has been named after Anitha. That the DMK has expressed its commitment towards its fight against the NEET gives us hope.”

“We are confident that we will abolish the NEET through the legal struggle carried forward by the DMK government. Udhayanidhi Stalin in his address to the Assembly requested that the medical college in Ariyalur be named after Anitha. It is fulfilled now. We believe the DMK will secure an exemption from the NEET for Tamil Nadu.” he added. 

Meanwhile, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “We welcome the announcement and thank Chief Minister MK Stalin. It is a tribute to the young girl’s sacrifice. Her death sparked protests against the NEET, which affects poor students, especially those from rural areas.” Transport Minister SS Sivasankar also expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the announcement. 

SM Chandrasekar, the vice president of the parents-teachers association at Ariyalur Government Higher Secondary School said, “Ariyalur Medical College Hospital has secured a place in history after its auditorium was named after anti-NEET crusader Anitha. Whoever visits it will be reminded of the struggle that started from Ariyalur following her death.”

