Anna university releases withheld exam results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after withholding the semester examination results of 18 affiliated colleges over various reasons, Anna University on instructions of the higher education minister began to publish them since Tuesday.

Explaining the reason behind withholding the results while releasing for others on Monday, Controller of Examinations P Sakthivel said at least 20 private engineering colleges affiliated to the university had not sent their faculty members for answer sheet evaluation while 15 colleges had not submitted proper details on the expenditure of funds provided by it for conducting exams for four semesters.

However, once the colleges in question since Tuesday began to submit an undertaking agreeing to participate in the evaluation and submit details of the funds allocated for exams, the university published the withheld results for a majority of the colleges.

“By Tuesday night, we will publish the results of all the colleges. “Our intention was not to leave students affected in any way. We just wanted to issue warnings to the colleges as they not involving in the evaluation could have led to a delay in publishing of the results. Similarly, we face audit objections when colleges delay sending proper expenditure details,” Sakthivel said.

