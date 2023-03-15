Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna university releases withheld exam results

“By Tuesday night, we will publish the results of all the colleges.

Published: 15th March 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University’s College of Engineering, Guindy. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

Anna University’s College of Engineering, Guindy. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after withholding the semester examination results of 18 affiliated colleges over various reasons, Anna University on instructions of the higher education minister began to publish them since Tuesday. 

Explaining the reason behind withholding the results while releasing for others on Monday, Controller of Examinations P Sakthivel said at least 20 private engineering colleges affiliated to the university had not sent their faculty members for answer sheet evaluation while 15 colleges had not submitted proper details on the expenditure of funds provided by it for conducting exams for four semesters. 

However, once the colleges in question since Tuesday began to submit an undertaking agreeing to participate in the evaluation and submit details of the funds allocated for exams, the university published the withheld results for a majority of the colleges.

“By Tuesday night, we will publish the results of all the colleges.  “Our intention was not to leave students affected in any way. We just wanted to issue warnings to the colleges as they not involving in the evaluation could have led to a delay in publishing of the results. Similarly, we face audit objections when colleges delay sending proper expenditure details,” Sakthivel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp