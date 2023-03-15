CM Stalin unveils policy to boost organic farming in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released the state’s first Organic Farming Policy aimed at conserving and protecting soil health, agroecology, and biodiversity besides providing safe, healthier and environment-friendly food. The policy will be reviewed after a period of five years. State-level and district-level committees will be formed to monitor the progress.

“Tamil Nadu has great potential for the production and supply of organic produce in relation to the global demand and expanding domestic and overseas markets. This necessity for an environmentally-safe food supply system has initiated the need for framing the organic farming policy. The organic farming policy will help to ensure, upscale, and support chemical-free organic agriculture in TN,” the policy said.

According to the policy, a baseline survey will be conducted in all districts to identify potential areas to be brought under organic farming. A state gene/germplasm bank will be instituted to preserve traditional cultivar seeds of all crops. Block-level model organic farms will be developed and maintained in government and private arms.

Agriculture Secretary C Samayamoorthy said the government will help farmers switch to organic farming in a phased manner. “Six or seven decades ago, our ancestors followed organic farming but due to the green revolution use of pesticides increased. Since new generation farmers are away from it, the government is motivating them to return to their roots and cultivate traditional varieties which don’t need pesticides,” he said.

‘Organic agri produce will fetch high prices due to demand’

Improving and sustaining soil fertility by enhancing the structure and texture of the soil; using on-farm resources and avoiding/minimising the use of off-farm resources; facilitating alignment of life with natural ecosystems and cycles and creating a harmonious balance between crop production and animal husbandry are the key features of the policy.

Asked how the government will execute the policy and if there is a plan to provide subsidies to farmers to switch to organic farming, the official said, “The policy is just an outline. The government will come out with plans for execution in due course every year as it involves many departments. But instead of extending a subsidy in the form of money, the government has been already providing indirect concessions to farmers by way of organic inputs, including bio-fertilisers, being provided at a lower cost.”

Samayamoorthy added that there is an apprehension among farmers that the yield may go down during the initial phase of switching to organic farming. However, agricultural commodities cultivated through organic farming will fetch a higher price as there is high demand for them now, he said. Questioned why the State can’t directly turn to natural farming rather than organic farming, he said, the farmers could move to natural farming at a later phase.

In natural farming, use of bio-inputs prepared from the farm and local ecosystems is emphasised rather than those purchased from outside, while in organic farming farmers also use off-farm purchased inputs such as biofertilizers, the policy explained.

TN occupies the 14th position in India with 31,629 hectares of organic agricultural land. This includes 14,086 ha of organic certified area and 17,542 ha under conversion. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri occupy first and second positions in terms of total area. TN shares the 11th position in organic production with 24,826 MT, which includes farm and wild produce. It exported 4,223 MT of organic products which fetched `108 crore in year 2020 -2021.

Organic Farming Policy of TN Govt

The DMK regime between 2006-11 took steps to release an Organic Farming Policy and a draft policy was submitted by experts

In September 2012, the AIADMK government formed a committee and it also submitted a draft policy in 2013. However, the draft policy did not get the approval of the State government

After the DMK government assumed office in 2021, steps on Organic Farming Policy gained momentum and after many rounds of discussions, now the policy is in place

A system in schools in Tamil Nadu will be set up to have organic vegetable and fruit gardens, in potential regions, as part of inculcating among the children the love for organic farming and biodiversity conservation

Agricultural Colleges and Universities will be encouraged to have seed banks and seed farms on the premises, wherever feasible, to produce and supply good quality seeds for use in their nearby regions

Organic zones will be created by integrating clusters. Rural youth, farm women, and students will be trained/given awareness on organic farming

A Single window system will be implemented to simplify the certification procedure and online mode will be encouraged for the registration and certification of farmers as well as for the maintenance of a comprehensive database

