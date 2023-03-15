Home States Tamil Nadu

Getting 44k votes in Erode East itself is victory for AIADMK, says Rajendra Balaji

He further said that the election was an example that none can stop people from voting for the AIADMK and that the DMK alliance won the election only by trapping people.

Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji

Former Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Getting 44,000 votes itself was a victory for the AIADMK in the Erode East by-election, said former minister KT Rajendra Balaji during a general meeting held near Sivakasi on Monday. He further said that the election was an example that none can stop people from voting for the AIADMK and that the DMK alliance won the election only by trapping people.

He further criticised the DMK government stating that establishing a pen statue that can't be used for writing, and making Chief Minister MK Stalin's son a minister, are their only achievements. He further questioned that instead of erecting a pen statue, why can't the DMK government give pens to students that could be used for writing?

"During the AIADMK regime, when Edappadi Palaniswamy was the chief minister, 11 medical colleges were established in the state. The AIADMK government had also constructed the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar," he said, adding that the DMK government only inaugurated it. Rajendra Balaji further added that the Government Arts and Science College in Sattur, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur and Arupukottai were also established during the AIADMK regime.

