Online gaming firm granted interim relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police not to take any coercive action against a Mumbai-based online gaming firm in connection with the notices served against the latter over the deaths of two alleged players.

Justice G Chandrasekharan granted the relief for two weeks until the CB-CID filed the counter affidavit responding to the petitions filed by Play Games 24x7 Private Limited. When the petitions came up for hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Rajkumar sought two weeks’ time to file the counter affidavit as four cases were registered against the firm.

Saying that they have no objections to granting time for the CB-CID, the counsels for the gaming firm, however, prayed for interim protection from harassment. Subsequently, the judge directed the Crime Branch-CID not to take any coercive action until the counter-affidavit was filed.

