Home States Tamil Nadu

Online gaming firm granted interim relief

Justice G Chandrasekharan granted the relief for two weeks until the CB-CID filed the counter affidavit responding to the petitions filed by Play Games 24x7 Private Limited. 

Published: 15th March 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming is becoming popular in India.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police not to take any coercive action against a Mumbai-based online gaming firm in connection with the notices served against the latter over the deaths of two alleged players. 

Justice G Chandrasekharan granted the relief for two weeks until the CB-CID filed the counter affidavit responding to the petitions filed by Play Games 24x7 Private Limited. When the petitions came up for hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Rajkumar sought two weeks’ time to file the counter affidavit as four cases were registered against the firm. 

Saying that they have no objections to granting time for the CB-CID, the counsels for the gaming firm, however, prayed for interim protection from harassment. Subsequently, the judge directed the Crime Branch-CID not to take any coercive action until the counter-affidavit was filed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Crime Branch-CID online gaming firm Tamil Nadu cops
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp