Home States Tamil Nadu

Perumal Murugan’s Pyre on international Booker longlist

Perumal Murugan’s novel ‘Pyre’ is among the 13 books that have been longlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize. 

Published: 15th March 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Renowned Tamil author Perumal Murugan

Renowned Tamil writer Perumal Murugan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perumal Murugan’s novel ‘Pyre’ is among the 13 books that have been longlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize. This makes him the first Tamil writer on the Booker Prize Foundation’s list, that was announced on Tuesday.

The novel, translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, deals with honour killing. It narrates the tale of an inter-caste couple who elope, setting in motion a story of terrifying foreboding. The Tamil version ‘Pookkuzhi’ is dedicated to R Ilavarasan, a Dalit youth found dead on a railway track after his inter-caste marriage with a caste Hindu woman saw him targeted and the woman forcefully separated from him.

The 56-year-old writer told TNIE he believed talking about the subject will raise more awareness.  “I don’t believe a novel will bring about drastic change immediately. However, it is a way of spreading views. When topics such as honour killing are discussed in literature, cinema and news, there is a chance of it changing the minds. Such incidents will also get reported,” said Murugan, who hails from Thiruchengode.

“I wrote the book in 2012. Its English translation came out in 2017 and the UK edition in 2021,” he said, expressing joy at his novel making it to the long list. Murugan’s novel ‘Madhurubhagan’ was translated to English as ‘One Part Woman’ by Vasudevan, who won the Sahitya Akademi’s Translation Prize for the work.

The winner of the International Booker Prize will be announced on May 23. The prize money of GBP 50,000 is divided equally between the author and translator. Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell won the prize in 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumal Murugan Pyre International Booker Prize Tamil writer Booker Prize Foundation
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp