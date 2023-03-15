Home States Tamil Nadu

Report sought on possibility of further excavations in Alagankulam

According to Thirumurugan, Alagankulam, which is situated on the east coast of the district, is believed to have been an important trade centre or port city during the Sangam Era.

Published: 15th March 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the state archaeological department on whether any further excavations would be conducted at Alagankulam village in Ramanathapuram district.

A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate G Thirumurugan from Ramanathapuram to conduct further excavations in and around Alagankulam and to publish the final reports relating to the earlier excavations conducted in the village.

According to Thirumurugan, Alagankulam, which is situated on the east coast of the district, is believed to have been an important trade centre or port city during the Sangam Era. Many antiquities and structures, which could go a long way in proving the existence of ancient urban Tamil civilization, were unearthed during the excavations conducted in Alagankulam village from 1980 to 2017, he claimed and wanted the artefacts to be displayed in the government museum.

But the government counsel produced a status report stating that draft reports of the last two sessions of excavations are ready and the final reports would be completed in three months. With regard to the establishment of the museum, the report added that steps are being taken to acquire land and get the necessary funds for the project. However, since the report did not mention anything about future excavations in the area, the judges issued the above direction and adjourned the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Alagankulam village Ramanathapuram district PIL
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp