Bund of pond linked to Avinashi-Athikadavu Project damaged in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two realtors in Uthukuli allegedly broke the bund of a pond linked to Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP). Officials issued notice and warned of criminal proceedings against the individuals.

The Avinashi-Athikadavu Project has been completed at the cost of Rs 1,532 crore and a trial run is underway.

The project will divert surplus water from the Bhavani to 74 large irrigation tanks and 900-odd ponds through a large network of pipelines. Speaking to TNIE, Uthukuli Environmental Safety Trust - Secretary KA Anandagopal said, “Two individuals had bought eight acres of land near the pond.

Besides encroaching upon the pond, they broke the bund on February 2. As the pond had little water, there wasn't any problem. But the pond is linked to the AAP project. If the pond isn’t repaired, the entire water will flow out.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Tiruppur) president R Kumar said, “It is a huge pond and a great resource for replenishment of groundwater in the locality. The individuals broke the pond which is officially linked to the water-saving project and we seek immediate action on the issue.”

An official from the district administration said, “Revenue department officials have registered a complaint in Uthukuli police station and a police officer has inspected the pond. We have issued notices to the two individuals asking them to rebuild the pond. If they don’t respond, we will initiate criminal proceedings against them.”

