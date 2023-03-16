Chorus grows to shift micro compost centre near Science Park in TN's Srirangam

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Reeking of awful stench, the micro compost centre (MCC) operating at a stone's throw from the Science Park in Srirangam has invited flak from residents, with many of them taking it to social media platforms to urge the city corporation to shift it to another location. The Science Park was set up by the corporation at a cost of Rs 14.9 crore.

Though the park sees a footfall of scores on a daily basis, the presence of the MCC in close proximity has been an eyesore for many a visitor to the park. Karthika Sundararaj, a resident of Srirangam, said, "The foul odour emitting from the compost centre evokes disgust in whoever pays a visit to the park.

We hope the corporation realises this and relocate the centre to another location." Pradeep Kumar, another resident, admiring the grandeur of the park, highlighted how the compost centre played spoilsport to it. He echoed the views of Karthika Sundararaj, raising concerns of hygiene.

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said they had initially mulled shifting the compost centre, but dropped the plan on second thoughts over the impact of such a move. "Shifting an MCC would impinge on its importance. The coming generations must be cognisant of its significance; hence, we decided to keep its fire burning from where it is. Besides, its presence, indeed, creates awareness of waste segregation."

