Experts to prepare detailed project report for rain water drains in Coimbatore city

Based on the DPRs, the civic body will repair existing SWDs and build new ones where needed to prevent flooding and waterlogging of roads.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has floated a tender to rope in experts to prepare three detailed project reports (DPRs) on the stormwater drains in the East, west and central zones of the city. Based on the DPRs, the civic body will repair existing SWDs and build new ones where needed to prevent flooding and waterlogging of roads.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said CCMC has floated a tender to rope in consultants. “In the first phase, the consultants will study the storm water drain requirements in the three zones and study for the remaining two zones, North and South, will be carried out in the second phase of the project.

The civic body had prepared a DPR for constructing storm water drains across the city at the cost of Rs 1,300 crore back in 2011. Those documents, along with the rainfall reports of the past 10 years will be shared with the consultancy service provider to analyse them and work on the new DPRs.”

Sources from CCMC said “The study will also involve a review of the ongoing and proposed projects and a critical assessment of the existing stormwater drain arrangements across three zones. The time period for carrying out the study will be around 120 days,” 

