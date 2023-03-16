Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest fire breaks out in Kodaikanal areas due to intense heat waves

Sources said the forest fire has mostly affected the Shenbaganur city view in the Kodaikanal range, with the smoke spreading over to residential areas too.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:22 AM

forest fire

Image of a wildfire used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A forest fire broke out in the Kodaikanal forest range due to intense heat waves, in which over 10 hectares of forest area was destroyed on Wednesday.

Sources said the forest fire has mostly affected the Shenbaganur city view in the Kodaikanal range, with the smoke spreading over to residential areas too. "Following this, residents are unable to step out of their houses. The affected areas include rare trees and species besides patta lands. The fire break out would make nearby lands arid too," sources said.

Officials from the forest department said the Kodaikanal forest range has a rocky landscape, which makes it difficult for the forest personnel to douse the fire, especially in the deep mountain valley. "However, the fire has been doused in several areas. At present, a small fire has broken out in the Adukkam area, which is still spreading due to the wind. We will douse the fire within a day," he added.

