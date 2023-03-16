Issue workers from other states permit: NTK leader Seeman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman has once again called for the issuance of permits to migrant workers from other states. “Our state should have all details about workers including their original address, nature of job and duration of job, etc. Crime incidents have gone up in Tamil Nadu after the arrival of North Indians. The sale of ganja, heroin and opium has increased,” Seeman told reporters here on Wednesday.

When reporters asked about Prashant Kishor’s tweet charging him (Seeman) of speaking against the North Indians, Seeman said, “Brother Kishor, if you want to be faithful to the Biharis, I will be faithful to the Tamils. Firstly, Kishor should know about my state. When Tamils were beaten for Cauvery water, where were you? 20 Tamils were shot dead in Andhra Pradesh forests and Kishor did not react then.”

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman has once again called for the issuance of permits to migrant workers from other states. “Our state should have all details about workers including their original address, nature of job and duration of job, etc. Crime incidents have gone up in Tamil Nadu after the arrival of North Indians. The sale of ganja, heroin and opium has increased,” Seeman told reporters here on Wednesday. When reporters asked about Prashant Kishor’s tweet charging him (Seeman) of speaking against the North Indians, Seeman said, “Brother Kishor, if you want to be faithful to the Biharis, I will be faithful to the Tamils. Firstly, Kishor should know about my state. When Tamils were beaten for Cauvery water, where were you? 20 Tamils were shot dead in Andhra Pradesh forests and Kishor did not react then.”