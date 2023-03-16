Kangeyam locals in Tamil Nadu warned of leopard movement

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The leopard that was spotted in Dharapuram village on Tuesday has returned to Uthiyur in Kangeyam. Forest department officials on Wednesday warned people not to venture out of houses after dusk after a calf was found dead with bite marks in farmland.

According to sources, Saminathan (34), a farmer from Kasilingampalayam near Uthiyur, found the carcass of a calf in his farmland on Wednesday morning. Finding bite marks on the neck, he informed police and forest department officials in Kangayam. After inspecting the carcass, they issued the advisory.

Speaking to TNIE, P Dhanapalan - Forest Ranger (Kangeyam-Dharapuram), said, “The leopard seems to have returned to Uthiyur and attacked a calf. But it didn’t eat the dead animal, which is surprising. We have already installed 10 cameras in the area. We have warned locals not to venture outside after 4 pm. We will install a cage to capture it.”

