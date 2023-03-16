Home States Tamil Nadu

Private companies offering high price due to shortage of milk in other states: TN Minister S M Nasar

Notices will be sent by the dairy development to 2,000 cooperative milk producer societies, seeking an explanation for the abrupt decrease in milk supply, Nasar said. 

Published: 16th March 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Over the past few months, Aavin’s milk procurement has plunged from 37 to 27 lakh litre a day | shiba prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Few private milk companies from neighbouring states have been offering higher procurement prices to dairy farmers in Tamil Nadu as milk production in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other states have been affected by an outbreak of lumpy skin disease, said S M Nasar, minister for milk and dairy development, here on Wednesday.

“Out of 9,843 primary cooperative milk producer societies, about 2,000 functioning in the border districts of the state have diverted their produce to private companies for a higher price due to which milk procurement of Aavin has slightly come down,” Nasar told press reporters at the secretariat.

“Notices will be sent by the dairy development to 2,000 cooperative milk producer societies, seeking an explanation for the abrupt decrease in milk supply. If any of these societies are found to have breached the law, appropriate measures will be taken to dissolve them,” he added.

Since January of last year, over 3 lakh cattle in Karnataka have been affected by lumpy skin disease, resulting in the deaths of 29,000. In addition, over 76,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and 34,000 in Maharashtra from the disease. “The government’s precautionary measures have protected cattle and farmers from lumpy skin disease. The private companies from Andhra are enticing farmers with higher prices to buy milk,” added Nasar.

Over the past few months, Aavin’s milk procurement has plunged from 37 to 27 lakh litre a day. This has affected milk supply to Chennai city, causing delays for the past few days. In the midst of this, dairy farmers in Madurai, Thoothukudi, Erode and few other regions have threatened to halt milk supply to Aavin if the procurement price is not raised. “A meeting with representatives of dairy farmers will be held on Thursday and their grievances will be addressed,” said Nasar. He further accused leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for disseminating false information about Aavin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dairy farmers milk production
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp