Tamil Nadu registers new record in power demand

Tamil Nadu registered its highest-ever power demand of 17,705 MW on Tuesday, according to reports. Electricity minister V Senthil Balaji tweeted that the demand was met without any power cuts. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu registered its highest-ever power demand of 17,705 MW on Tuesday, according to reports. Electricity minister V Senthil Balaji tweeted that the demand was met without any power cuts. 
A senior official told TNIE that the power demand in the state is gradually increasing even during the daytime, as opposed to only during peak hours in previous years.

He added that during the months of April and May, the demand could reach up to 18,500 MW. However, the state-owned power utility has made all necessary arrangements for power procurement, and the demand will be met without any struggles.

Previously, the highest power demand recorded was 17,647 on Friday. As of 7.40am on Wednesday, the power demand in the state stood at 16,252 MW.

