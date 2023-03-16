Tasmac outlet employee succumbs to injuries; TN CM announced solatium for kin

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: A 46-year-old Tasmac outlet employee succumbed to injuries on Tuesday in Madurai after he allegedly sustained injuries during a molotov cocktail attack at his outlet at Palathur in Sivaganga on March 3.

According to sources, the incident happened when Arjunan of Palathur was engaged in work inside the outlet, along with an assistant Baskaran and outlet supervisor Boominathan. “The suspect, identified as R Rajesh (23) of Palathur, threw a molotov cocktail into the outlet, following which around Rs 76,880 and liquor bottles worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed. In the incident, Arjunan and Rajesh sustained burn injuries. Initially the police were not aware of the person who committed it, but later Rajesh surrendered to the police,” sources said.

Arjunan was undergoing treatment in Government Rajaji Hospital and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night, said the police who arrested Rajesh and remanded him soon after the incident.

CM MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased’s family.

