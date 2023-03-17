Home States Tamil Nadu

Video of drunk man assaulting Anna University professor goes viral

Senthil Kumar dragging Seetha Lakhsmi along the road on the premises of Vestry school in broad daylight. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An incident of a 32-year-old drunk man attacking a female professor of Anna University in Tiruchy with a wooden log, and dragging her along the road on the premises of Vestry school in broad daylight on March 12 came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The assailant, Senthil Kumar, 32, was subsequently arrested and admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) after he fractured his leg while trying flee police. 

Sources said Seetha Lakhsmi, 53, professor and the Head of Electronics and Communication Engineering department of AU, was attacked while taking a stroll on the premises of Vestry school. Soon after the attack, the assailant fled the spot after robbing her of her two-wheeler worth Rs 50,000 and cellphone. 

“He (the accused) has been admitted to the MGMGH for treatment. According to the professor, she was intimidated by Senthil to give him off money. When she refused, the accused hit her on the head from behind,” said Inspector Siva Kumar. 

Police have identified the accused as a painter who is currently unemployed. “He went to Vestry school on March seeking job.” Meanwhile, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged the DMK government is not able to maintain law and order situation, as each passing day, the state is witnessing new issues. 

“DMK cadre are not under the control of the party’s leadership. The police personnel who are responsible for protecting the people are unable to protect themselves. DMK men are attacking women constables in public places and in police stations,” he added.

